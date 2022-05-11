SC's Order On Sedition Law Accessed; Urges Restraint Over Section 124A FIRs, Entrusts GoI

Hours after the hearing on the Sedition law concluded in the Supreme Court, Republic TV accessed the order copy passed by the bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Wednesday. In the order copy, the bench has highlighted how the matter pertaining to the Constitutionality of Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code was listed before the Court for the first time on July 15, 2021.

After hearing both the sides, notices were issued to the parties - Major General S.G. Vombatkere, VSM and the Union of India, which were filed on May 7, 2022. Two days thereafter, on May 9, 2022, an affidavit was filed on behalf of the Union of India.

What had the Union of India said in the affidavit?

In the affidavit cited in the order, the Union of India spoke elaborately on 124 A and highlighted how there was divergence among various jurists, academicians, intellectuals and citizens in general.

Explaining the divergence, the Union of India said that though it acknowledges the need for statutory provisions to deal with serious offences of divisive nature affecting the very sovereignty and integrity of the Country, they were concerned about 'its application and abuse for the purposes not intended by law'.

"The Government of India, being fully cognizant of various views being expressed on the subject of sedition and also having considered the concern of civil liberties and human rights, while committed to maintain and protect the sovereignty and integrity of this great nation, has decided to re-examine and re-consider the provision of section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which can only be done before the Competent Forum," the Union of India said in the affidavit, adding that the Court must wait for the exercise of reconsideration to be undertaken.

Order of the Court

The Court took cognizance of the case of the petitioners that this provision of law dates back to 1898, and pre-dates the Constitution itself, and is being misused. The court also took cognizance of the Attorney General representing Union of India, who on an earlier date of hearing, had cited instances of glaring misuse of this provision, like in the case of recital of the Hanuman Chalisa. The court's order read:

We hope and expect that the State and Central Governments will restrain from registering any FIR, continuing any investigation or taking any coercive measures by invoking Section 124 A of IPC while the aforesaid provision of law is under consideration.

If any fresh case is registered under Section 124 A of IPC, the affected parties are at liberty to approach the concerned Courts for appropriate relief.

All pending trials, appeals and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under Section 124 A of IPC be kept in abeyance. However, adjudication with respect to other Sections, if any, could proceed if the Courts are of the opinion that 5 no prejudice would be caused to the accused.

Also, the Union of India shall be at liberty to issue the Directive as proposed and placed before us, to the State Governments/Union Territories to prevent any misuse of Section 124 A of IPC.

Read full order here:

SG Vombatkere v UOI by Republic World on Scribd