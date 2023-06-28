TN: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Congress, BJP Over Entry To Temple

Congress and BJP cadres on Tuesday staged protests over the entry to Kanagasabai (golden platform ) at Chidambaram Natarajar temple in Tamil Nadu. Dikshithars (priests), BJP, Congress, HR&CE department officials, and Police officials were involved in the protests that broke out inside the temple premises near the Kanagasabai.

The scuffle intensified after over 5 HR&CE and Police officials entered the Kanagasabai through the rear entry by pushing a Dikshithar who was guarding the premises.

Dikshithars, who have been administering the temple had stated that the Kanagasabai will be closed for devotees from June 24-27. HR&CE department has been trying to take over the administration of the Chidambaram Natarajar temple for a long time now.

'Efforts to bring Chidambaram Natarajar shrine under ambit of HR&CE dept': Tamil Nadu minister

Accusing the Podu Dikshitars managing the famous Natarajar temple in Tamil Nadu’s Chidambaram of not divulging information to the government on temple funds or assets, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu on Tuesday said efforts are on to bring this shrine under the ambit of his department.

The Minister’s assertion comes days after a controversy erupted over the Dikshitars declining to permit the devotees from offering prayers from the Kanagasabai medai (holy stage) given the annual temple festival.

On June 26 evening, the HR&CE Department officials, accompanied by police, removed a board placed by the Podu Dikshitars restricting devotees from entering the Kanagasabai till the conclusion of the ongoing ‘Aani Thirumanjanam’ festival on June 27.