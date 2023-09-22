Scuffle Breaks Out During Ganapati Visarjan In Karnataka's Shivamogga

A scuffle broke out during Ganapati visarjan (immersion) in Tank Mohalla in Shivamogga city in Karnataka on Thursday (September 21).

The incident took place when youth burst crackers during Ganpati Visarjan, and a few people present at the spot objected to the bursting of crackers near the mosque. Eventually, a verbal spat broke out between the two groups.

The argument heated up, and police personnel rushed to the spot. SP Mithun Kumar visited the spit and got tired of dialing down the situation. The police then accompanied the Ganapati procession in order to avoid any untoward incidents. Police personnel were deployed at the spot as a precautionary measure.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', the sixth month of the Hindu calendar, which started on September 19 this year.

The festival is celebrated with much fanfare in the country, especially in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

What is Ganapati visarjan?

The festival begins with the pranapratishtha (a ritual to invoke life in the idols) of Lord Ganesha’s idols that are placed on raised platforms in homes or in elaborately decorated outdoor tents on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

At the conclusion of the 11 day festival, the idols are carried to local rivers in huge processions accompanied by drum beats, devotional singing, and dancing, which is called ‘Visarjan’. The idols are immersed in water bodies, a ritual symbolising Ganesha’s homeward journey to Mount Kailas—the abode of his parents, Shiva and Parvati.