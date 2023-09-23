Scuffle Erupts Over Alleged Delay In IPhone 15 Supply In Delhi, Two Arrested

A massive scuffle broke out at an electronics shop in Delhi’s Roop Nagar area between customers and employees of the store over alleged delay in delivery of iPhone 15 mobile phone. The incident took place on Friday noon, when suddenly a few people reportedly arrived at the store and started fighting with the staff of the outlet. As per police officials, a case has been registered under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the local police station and the two accused customers have been arrested.

A video of the incident went viral on social media

Confirming the news, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District), Sagar Singh Kalsi stated, “A PCR call was received on September 22 around noon, regarding a quarrel at an electronics showroom located on Roop Nagar Bungalow Road. On reaching the shop, staff found one Mr Jaskirat Singh and Mandeep Singh of Nirankari Colony had booked a mobile phone at the said mobile shop and the same was to be delivered on September 22nd, but the shopkeeper failed to deliver on the said date.”

It is being informed that the customers, after reaching the shop, picked up a fight and started beating the staff of the shop.

Based on the statement given by the victims, a preventive action has been taken against the accused and both the accused have been arrested. Meanwhile, a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken by the police.