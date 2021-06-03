SDG India Index: Kerala Retains Top Rank In NITI Aayog's List, Bihar Worst Performer

According to a report released on Thursday, June 3, by Niti Aayog, Kerala has retained its top spot in the SDG India Index 2020-21, while Bihar, Jharkhand, and Assam have been named the worst-performing states. With a score of 75, Kerala maintained its position as the top state. With a score of 74, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu tied for second place. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Index measures how much governments and union territories have progressed in terms of social, economic, and environmental indicators.

India's report card on the SDGs is here!



17 Goals, 36 States/UTs, & 115 indicators: #SDGIndiaIndex & Dashboard 2020-21 is the most comprehensive review of 🇮🇳’s progress towards achieving the SDGs.



Report: https://t.co/ClNGgfiqjx

Dashboard: https://t.co/piGw8xKypj pic.twitter.com/84nde0fbTn — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) June 3, 2021

SDG India Index

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog, launched the third edition of India's SDG Index on Thursday. He said in a statement, "Our effort of monitoring SDGs through the SDG India Index & Dashboard continues to be widely noticed and applauded around the world. It remains a rare data-driven initiative to rank our States and Union Territories by computing a composite index on the SDGs. We are confident that it will remain a matter of aspiration and emulation and help propel monitoring efforts at the international level."

Niti Aayog releases India's SDG report card

The index, which was first released in December 2018, has quickly become the country's key instrument for tracking progress toward the SDGs and has goals as well. The index, which was created in collaboration with the United Nations in India, tracks progress toward global goals and targets at the national and sub-national levels and has proven to be an effective advocacy tool for spreading ideas about sustainability, resilience, and partnerships. This third edition of the index comprises 17 goals, 70 targets, and 115 indications, up from 13 goals, 39 objectives, and 62 indicators in the first edition in 2018-19 to 17 goals, 54 targets, and 100 indicators in the second.

Sanyukta Samaddar, Adviser (SDGs), NITI Aayog noted, "From covering 13 Goals with 62 indicators in its first edition in 2018, the third edition covers 16 Goals on 115 quantitative indicators, with a qualitative assessment on Goal 17, thereby reflecting our continuous efforts towards refining this important tool."

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were created through an unprecedented collaborative process, have 17 goals and 169 related targets that must be met by 2030. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are an ambitious pledge by world leaders to establish a universal and unprecedented agenda that encompasses economic, environmental, and social aspects of society's well-being.

Picture Credit: @NITIAayog/Twitter