Last Updated:

SDM And His Three Family Members Arrested Over Bribery Charges

The State Vigilance Bureau on Monday nabbed Hathin SDM and three of his family members over bribery charges, police said.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
SDM family held

Image: ANI


The State Vigilance Bureau on Monday nabbed Hathin SDM and three of his family members over bribery charges, police said.

The accused had taken Rs 9.60 lakh as a bribe from a woman candidate to help her win the election of zila parishad in Haryana’s Nuh district, a senior vigilance officer said.

The accused were identified as SDM Vakeel Ahmed, who is also the member-secretary of Demukt and Nomadic Tribes Board, and his two brothers and an uncle, according to the vigilance bureau.

An FIR under sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7A and 13(1)B of the Anti-Corruption Act was registered in the case, it said.

A resident of Nuh filed a complaint with the vigilance bureau that the SDM entered into a deal of Rs 10 lakh with a woman on the pretext of helping her to win the election of zila parishad, Nuh. The official and his family accepted Rs 9.60 lakh bribe, the bureau said.

READ | Gujarat: Woman kills ailing 3-month-old daughter by throwing her off hospital's 3rd floor; arrested

Evidence including call detail recordings were collected and the SDM, his uncle and two brothers were nabbed on Sunday, it said.

“We have arrested all the four accused including the SDM and are questioning them. They will be produced in a city court, Nuh on Tuesday,” said Jitender Kumar, spokesperson of state vigilance bureau, Gurugram. 

READ | BSF arrested 22 Pakistani fishermen & seized 79 fishing boats in Gujarat's Bhuj in 2022
READ | Man arrested over hoax bomb call, probe initiated

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT