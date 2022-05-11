SDMC Conducts Anti-encroachment Drive In Delhi's Kashmiri Gate, CPI-M Holds Dharna

In a major setback to parties blocking the demolition drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea against the civic body's bulldozer action.

Following the anti-encroachment drive by SDMC in several areas including Shaheen Bagh, civic authorities carried out the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate and Dwarka on Wednesday morning.

Several illegal encroachments were demolished at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate and Dwarka on Wednesday morning. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has prepared a 10-day action plan to remove illegal encroachment from several areas of Delhi.

However, citizens were seen protesting at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate. The protest was joined by nearly 30 groups. Citizens from all walks of life were gathered to protest against the anti-encroachment drive. Protestors were seen sitting on a Dharna at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate on Wednesday morning.

Protestors from various organizations and groups were seen sitting on a Dharna about a km away from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence near Kashmiri Gate. However, Delhi police officials are maintaining law and order by installing multi-layer barricades at Kashmir Gate.

Workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were seen leading the protest at Kashmiri Gate. Protestors said that they want to take the protest to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence.

CPMI(M) leader Brinda Karat spoke about the anti-encroachment drive carried out at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate.

CPI-M leader Brinda Karat said, “BJP is carrying out the anti-encroachment drive and using bulldozers to demolish homes of poor and Muslims. They are carrying out a selective action. People have registration of their houses and shops. Residents have property papers yet they are bulldozing their houses. It is our right to stop the bulldozer drive. They are using the police force to stop us but we will keep on protesting. Bulldozing homes is the only option left to them as they are unable to provide jobs and are not eligible to control inflation in the national capital.

Shaheen Bagh Demolition Drive

On Monday, May 9, chaotic scenes unfolded in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, as Congress, AAP, and Bhim Army members, held anti-encroachment protests. To bring the situation under control, CRPF were seen detaining protestors against the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. As per the visuals, when the bulldozers were set to roll, Congress Netas and locals blocked them from starting an anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi.