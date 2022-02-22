'SDPI & PFI Should Be Banned, Or Else...': Pramod Muthalik Gives Karnataka Govt Ultimatum

A day after the brutal murder of Harsha in Karnataka's Shivamogga, chief of Rashtriya Hindu Sangh Pramod Muthalik demanded a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Tuesday. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Muthalik highlighted that there has been a continuous demand for the banning of the aforementioned bodies, and now that the Bharatiya Janata Party's government is at the Centre as well as the state, it should be done at the earliest.

"BJP government should ban the SDPI and PFI at the earliest, if not, a message will be sent all across that the saffron party is working to protect them. Hindu organziations will take a hardline if SDPI and PFI is not banned. We will resort to protest," the chief of Rashtriya Hindu Sangh said. He added, "The people associated with the Hindu organizations are all upset with the murder of their worker."

On Sunday, February 20 night, Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was stabbed to death near Kamat petrol bunk in the Shivamogaa district of Karnataka. The Hindu activist was rushed to Mc Gann district hospital, where he succumbed to his stab injuries.

3 arrested, two absconding

The State police are at present probing the case. A person named Kasif has been taken into custody in connection with the case. As per the police, Kasif has said that a gang of five people was involved in Harsha's killing. Thereafter, a manhunt was launched in which two were taken into custody while two others are still absconding.

While the police are probing the case, there is a growing demand that the case is transferred to the National Investigative Agency. Earlier, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai requested that the case be transferred to NIA. Responding to the demands, including that of Karandlaje, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that it was 'too early to take a call on that'.

While taking cognizance of Jnanendra's statement, another Minister in the cabinet, KS Eshwarappa said that he will speak to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about an NIA probe in the case. The BJP leader said that if the NIA probes the case, it will be clear as to which of the organizations, parties and people are involved in the killing of the activist.