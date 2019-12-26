Anti-CAA Violent Protests: SDPI & PFI Under Police Scanner For Allegedly Inciting Violence

According to a Republic TV investigation on Thursday, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) have come under the scanner of the police for their alleged role in instigating violence. This pertains mainly to the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru. As per sources, the SDPI began hiring activists a month in advance from November 1 onwards. Thereafter, pamphlets were distributed among the Muslim community spreading falsehoods about the CAA. For instance, the pamphlets stated that property rights would be snatched, bank accounts would be closed and so forth. Muslims were exhorted to gather in large numbers and asked to fight after Friday prayers.

PFI state president arrested

The PFI and SDPI are believed to be closely associated with each other. SDPI has also formally contested elections in the past. So far, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 20 PFI/SDPI workers including the PFI state president Nur Hasan. A total of 317 people have been arrested while 79 FIRs have been registered. Meanwhile, the BJP Karnataka state president has stated that a ban on PFI and SDPI is being contemplated after their perceived involvement in the Mangaluru violence.

Videos cast aspersions on the role of protesters

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. There have been a series of anti-CAA protests across the country. In some places, several people have sustained injuries and many have lost their lives too. Recently, the Meerut police released videos of the incident where some protesters are seen firing at the police personnel. Meerut has seen the highest number of deaths in UP when it comes to anti-CAA protests. In the case of Mangaluru too, videos have raised questions on the role of some of the protesters. Meanwhile, the BS Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka has put on hold the compensation announced for the two deceased individuals until the culmination of the inquiry.

