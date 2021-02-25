SDPI Irked By UP CM Yogi's Kerala Visit; Scuffle Led To RSS Worker's Murder: Sources

In the latest development, sources have determined that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was irked by UP CM Yogi Adityanath's speech during his visit to Kerala on February 22 following which RSS worker Nandu Krishna was allegedly murdered by the outfit's members. RSS Mukhya Shikshak Nandu was allegedly hacked to death by SDPI members in Alapuzzha on Wednesday after a scuffle broke out between RSS workers and the SDPI. According to sources, the suspects (SDPI cadre) had created a ruckus on the day of Yogi Adityanath's visit following which they took out a rally on Wednesday morning in protest against the UP CM's speech. Yogi Adityanath flagged off BJP's Vijay Yatra from Kasargod on Sunday in the lead-up to elections in the state.

What led to the RSS worker's murder?

In response to SDPI's rally, Kerala BJP led a counter-rally on Wednesday evening following which SDPI members reportedly provoked RSS workers at their residences. The SDPI, which had taken out another rally in counter to the BJP's, engaged in a verbal showdown with RSS workers at the Nagam Kulangara market. While locals claim that police were present at the spot to restrict RSS workers, the SDPI members reportedly returned armed with machetes procured from a vehicle. As per police sources, Nandu Krishna was hacked by the SDPI members in one stroke - described by the cops as an IS-style execution.

RSS worker killed by SDPI workers

RSS workers and SDPI were involved in a scuffle on Wednesday over the latter's speech that was allegedly made along the communal lines. Both groups took out a protest rally following which a scuffle broke out between the groups, forcing the police to intervene. SDPI workers reportedly hurled provocative statements about RSS and indulged in a war of words with their workers in front of the Nagam Kulangara market. Eight persons have been arrested so far in the case, with the Kerala Police hunting for the main accused who hacked Nandu to death.

The SDPI workers reportedly reorganized after the initial scuffle and attacked the RSS workers, allegedly killing Nandu Krishna while chopping off another RSS worker's hand. The scuffle between the groups also left 3 SDPI members injured who were rushed to a government hospital nearby. The incident occurred at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday. Issuing a statement on the murder, Kerala Police said, 'the man, identified as Nandu, was killed in the clash between the RSS and SDPI in Nagamkulangara near Cherthala Few people have been injured in the incident".

