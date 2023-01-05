SDPI Members Acted As A 'terrorist Gang' In Bengaluru 2020 Riots; Cabinet Notes Accessed

In relation to the Bengaluru riots case, Republic TV on Thursday accessed a Cabinet note on DJ Halli and KJ Halli riots that took place in August 2020. According to the sources, it has been learnt that the magisterial-led inquiry report in the case has concluded that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members acted as a terrorist gang in the violence at KG Halli and DJ Halli in Bengaluru.

The inquiry also revealed that the SDPI members conspired to strike terror among the minds of people. Apart from this, clean chit has also been given to the police action of lathi-charge and firing.

The development came after the Bengaluru Cabinet on December 22 accepted the district magisterial-led inquiry report into the August 2020 violence that took place at KG Halli and DJ Halli in the state and claimed the lives of three people.

Cabinet note accessed

The note claimed that during the probe, it was revealed that the accused persons in the case conspired with each other to form an unlawful assembly to protest against the decisions of courts and government in cases relating to the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC), The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act (popularly known as Triple Talaq Act) and the final judgment in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

It was further stated that as part of the larger conspiracy, the SDPI members went on to fan and fuel the conspiracy in order to create an atmosphere of terror in the city. It was also stated that the act of violence was not only due to the alleged Facebook post by P Naveen, nephew of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.

Bengaluru 2020 violence

Massive violence broke out in Bengaluru's DJ Halli and KJ Halli area after an alleged post on Prophet Mohammad was posted by the nephew of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA on Facebook. Three people were killed while many were injured in the violence. Following the incident, the angry mob also tried to torch the police station.

Notably, the incident was initially probed by the city police but was soon transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in September 2020.