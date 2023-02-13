SDPI To Field Shafi Bellare Accused In Praveen Nettaru Murder Case For Karnataka Polls

In a huge development, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a party considered to be a political wing of the banned organisation PFI (Popular Front of India), has announced to field Shafi Bellare, one of the accused in Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettaru's murder case, for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections which are scheduled to take place this year.

SDPI state president Abdul Majeed announced that the party will field Shafi Bellare as the candidate for the Puttur constituency in Dakshina Kannada district. Notably, Shafi Bellare is currently under arrest by the NIA in the Praveen Nettaru murder case. According to the NIA’s chargesheet, Shafi was instrumental in conducting a recce of Praveen Nettaru’s house and provided details of the victim’s movements.



Speaking to Republic over the SDPI's announcement, BJP leader S Prakash said, "It is disgusting that a murder accused is announced as the candidate for assembly poll. The SDPI and PFI are terror and murderous organisations. The blatant support of the murder accused who is behind the bar, the SDPI has proved that their colour has not changed and they remain an anti-social element."

The BJP leader said that the people of South Kannada will give a befitting reply to the SDPI. "Merely announcing the candidature does not make him the MLA. It’s the people’s will that is most essential," he added.

Praveen Nettaru murder case

Praveen Nettaru, BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was hacked to death by swords on the night of July 26 by bike-borne assailants in Bellare village in the district's Sullia taluk. The BJP Yuva Morcha leader used to run a broiler shop at Bellare near Puttur.

Following the killing of Nettaru, tensions erupted at several places in the Dakshina Kannada district. Soon after this, the murder case of Praveen Nettaru was handed over to the NIA by state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Earlier in January, the NIA filed a chargesheet against 20 members of PFI in the murder of Nettaru with the intention to strike terror in the society & create fear among the people. The anti-terror agency filed the chargesheet in a special court in Bengaluru under sections 120B, 153A, 302, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 16, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 25(1)(a) of Arms Act. Notably of the 20 chargesheeted PFI members, six are absconding and rewards have been declared for information leading to their arrest in the case, said NIA in the charge sheet.