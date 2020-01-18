WATCH: SDPI Workers Who Wanted To Kill Tejasvi Surya Caught On CCTV Chasing RSS Leader

On Saturday, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage of the SDPI workers who allegedly wanted to kill BJP Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya at a pro- Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Bengaluru on December 22. In the video, RSS worker Rajesh- the man wearing orange who was riding alone is pursued by SDPI workers on two bikes. Thereafter, Rajesh was grievously injured by them and could survive only due to timely medical help.

Rajesh - the target - first rides across the camera on his scooter, wearing a yellow helmet. Following him, on a black scooter are two assailants wearing helmets, and behind them, on another scooter are two more assailants.

As the original plan of the accused did not succeed due to police presence, the SDPI activists chose to attack Varun, who was supplying water and taking care of the participants at the rally. Besides Surya, the right-wing leader Chakravarthy Sulibele was the other prominent speaker. As per Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, Irfan, Syed Akbar, Syed Siddiqui, Akbar Basha, Sanaulla and Sadiq Amin were arrested in this case.

Source of funding to be probed

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner stated that the case had been transferred to the anti-terrorism squad wing. He also revealed that the source of funding of SDPI would be examined. Rao mentioned that the SDPI activists were being paid Rs.10,000 per month.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner remarked, "The case has now been cracked by the west division of Bengaluru City led by one of the deputy commissioners. Now the case has been transferred to the newly created and anti-terror squad of Bengaluru City which will go into the nitty-gritty as it is a full-fledged ATS wing. Things like what was the source of the funding will be looked into. I have named all of them as members of SDPI. They were being paid 10,000 rupees per month, which was the source of finance will be looked into right now. Because an SDPI lawyer has come forward to move bail for them and further investigation will be carried out.”

Tejasvi Surya blames Siddaramaiah

Reacting to the plot to eliminate him, Surya noted that the SDPI had not been banned yet. Furthermore, he claimed that the SDPI had become strong because former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had dropped the cases against its members. Terming the arrests as a “tip of the iceberg”, the BJP Lok Sabha MP promised to bring the activities of SDPI to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s notice.

(With PTI inputs)

