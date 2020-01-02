SDPI's Tasleem Rehmani: 'UP Police Planted Fake Pamphlets To Blame PFI'

National Secretary of SDPI, Tasleem Rehmani came out with a bizarre allegation against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the UP police had planted pamphlets to instigate violence in the state. Rehmani also alleged that since UP is under the BJP rule, the party is trying to create controversy out of nothing and wash their sins off by blaming the PFI.

"Uttar Pradesh government is frustrated. The violence that the UP police were forced to do under the orders of the BJP government has been condemned internationally. To save their faces they are trying to create angles of PFI involvement,@ he said.

'Is a pamphlet a gun or a bomb?'

When the SDPI chief was asked why the provocative pamphlets were found at the houses of PFI workers, Tasleem Rehmani made an outlandish claim.

"Is pamphlet a gun or a bomb? If the police want to catch someone, they plant an unlicensed weapon at the house. Can't the police plant a pamphlet?" When asked why the pamphlets found had the office addresses of the PFI workers, Tasleem Rehmani tried to wash his hands off the blame stating that there should be an investigation on the UP Police's investigation instead. "Police department works under political bosses. Government provoked the people, not PFI," he said.

PFI releases provocative pamphlets

As per the intelligence report, PFI conducted a series of meetings across several districts in Uttar Pradesh – Kanpur, Meerut, Baharaich, Muzaffarnagar to pre-plan attacks. This information was circulated through social media platforms such as WhatsApp. Violence resembled guerrilla tactics and was conducted with precision. Brick-batting was organised only during a specific time period and only in areas with thin police presence. Materials that have been seized so far from PFI members include placards, flags, pamphlets, papers, literature, newspaper cuttings, banners and posters of anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests.

'Blame put on innocent people from PFI'

Tasleem Rehmani also alleged that the UP police has arrested 5500 people out of which only 10-15 people from PFI have been found. "The PFI people arrested are innocent. They have been made to look like culprits. UP government has murdered 10 people and to cover up their tracks they need a mask. This mask is the innocent people from PFI. There was no one involved in violence apart from the UP government." The Uttar Pradesh police have prepared a report which was submitted before the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday which shows Popular Front of India (PFI)'s link to the violence witnessed by the state of Uttar Pradesh.

