SDRF Helps Pregnant Woman Reach Hospital As Landslide Blocks Uttarakhand's Gangotri NH

On Tuesday, a pregnant woman who was stuck on the Gangotri National Highway, which got blocked due to a landslide, was safely transported to hospital by personnel of Uttrakhand's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) who came to her rescue. The woman hailed from Mukhba village of the state. On Monday, the highway was blocked after a massive landslide.

"There was a lot of debris on the highway due to landslide near Sunagar, causing the road to be blocked. It was then that 20-year-old Karishma, on her way to the hospital got stuck in the middle of the highway", SDRF said.

The woman later started having labour pains. It is then that the family called the police for help.

As soon as the information was received, SDRF Bhatwadi's team and a local volunteer, Rajesh Rawat reached the spot and rescued the pregnant woman in about 20 minutes from the broken rocks. He then transported her to the other side, from where the woman was sent to the hospital in an ambulance, SDRF informed.

With the blocking up of Gangotri Highway, 11 villages and Gangotri shrine were cut off from the district headquarters.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have launched efforts to clear the debris and re-open the stretch for vehicular movements.

Landslide blocks Gangotri National Highway

On Monday, due to a massive landslide, the Gangotri National Highway was blocked. The area near the Sunagar area of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district was blocked. A huge amount of debris fell on the highway blocking it. Similarly, on May 29, the highway was blocked after a landslide due to incessant rainfall.

(Image Credits: ANI/@SDRF_UP-Twitter)