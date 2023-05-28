SDRF Jawans Brave Treacherous Conditions To Rescue Stranded Devotee During Kedarnath Yatra

On May 27, Jawans of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) demonstrated outstanding bravery and dedication in rescuing a stranded devotee during the Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand. Sachin Gupta, a devotee from Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, had become disoriented and was stranded at Meru Sumeru Mountain on his route to Bhairav temple.

Amidst treacherous weather conditions, including heavy snowfall and inaccessible routes, the SDRF team embarked on a challenging 4-kilometre trek through the snow to reach the stranded devotee. Their efforts paid off as they reached Sachin Gupta and safely escorted him to Kedarnath, ensuring his complete security. Recognising his urgent need for medical attention, he was immediately admitted to Vivekananda Hospital for treatment.

The SDRF's dedication and quick response were commended, and a video of the rescue operation was shared on their official Twitter handle.

#WATCH | SDRF rescued a devotee stranded at Meru Sumeru mountain, 3 to 4 km ahead of Shri Kedarnath towards Bhairav ​​Temple, due to bad weather and heavy snowfall in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. (26.05)



(Video source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/fRsGjwAQEh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2023

This incident highlights the immense challenges faced by pilgrims during the Chardham Yatra, which has seen an overwhelming number of visitors, with more than 8 lakh pilgrims having already visited the Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri shrines since its commencement on April 22.