Sea cucumber worth Rs 3 crore seized

Mandapam (TN) , Oct 19 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday said it has recovered 600 kg of banned sea cucumber from a boat off Ramanathapuram.

The value of the seizure was around Rs three crore, the ICG said in a release.

Operating on a tip-off about illegal transhipment of sea cucumber, the ICG team swung into action and tracked the suspect Vallam (boat) involved in likely smuggling, it said.

"ICG Team was immediately deployed in Palk Bay area to cordon the likely escape by sea route. Subsequently, the vallam was found to be anchored off Uchhippulli, Ramanathapuram in the afternoon today. The vallam was thoroughly rummaged by the team of Indian Coast Guard. The boarding team recovered 31 gunny bags of sea cucumber weighing 600 kg," it said.

Sea Cucumber are listed as protected species under Scheduled-I of Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, it added. PTI CORR SA BN BN

