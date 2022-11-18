Sea Vigil 2022: Dramatic Ship-boarding Operation During Coastal Defence Exercise | WATCH

Exercise Sea Vigil 2022, the two-day Coastal Defence exercise was conducted from 15-16 November 2022. Around 17 maritime security agencies from nine Coastal States and four Union Territories that are involved in the Coastal Defence Mechanism and Coastal Security construction participated in the exercise.

Ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

A video of a dramatic ship-boarding operation exercise was accessed. In the video, maritime security personnel were seen climbing on the ropes and boarding the ship and confronting the enemy later taking him as a hostage. Notably, this exercise is used during Naval warfare where combatants invade and overrun the enemy personnel on board to capture and destroy the enemy vessel.

As per the Indian Navy's inputs, more than 500 surface assets from the Indian Navy (IN), Coast Guard (CG), States Marine/ Coastal Police, Customs, Forest Department, Port Authorities and private operators participated in the exercise. During the exercise, the entire coastline was kept under surveillance by the Indian Navy, Coast Guard ships and aircrafts. Helicopters were also pressed into service to reinforce Special Operations personnel operating onboard offshore platforms.

The objective of the exercise was to ensure cooperation and coordination among various agencies in order to enhance Coastal Defence and National Security in the maritime domain.

What is Sea Vigil 2022

This National Level Coastal Defence Exercise was conceptualised in 2018 to validate various measures that have been instituted towards enhancing maritime security since ‘26/11’. Coastal Security being a major sub-set of Coastal Defence construct, the concept of ‘Sea Vigil’ is to activate the Coastal Security apparatus across India and assess the overarching Coastal Defence mechanism.

The scale and conceptual expanse of the exercise are unprecedented in terms of the geographical extent, the number of stakeholders involved, the number of units participating and in terms of the objectives to be met. The exercise is a build-up towards the major Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), which the Indian Navy conducts every two years. Sea Vigil and TROPEX together cover the entire spectrum of Maritime Security challenges. While smaller-scale exercises are conducted in the Coastal States regularly, including combined exercises amongst adjoining states, the conduct of exercise Sea Vigil at the national level is aimed to serve a larger purpose. It provides an opportunity, at the apex level, to assess our preparedness in the domain of Maritime Security and Coastal Defence.