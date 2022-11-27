Seafarers appeal to Goa govt to make pension scheme for them permanent

The Goan Seamen Association of India (GSAI) has demanded that the state government make the pension scheme for them permanent, instead of extending it every six months.

When contacted, Goa's NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar said he would take up with the state government the issue raised by the seamen association.

GSAI president Frank Viegas told reporters in Margao town on Saturday that the state government has been extending Goa Welfare Pension scheme for the seafarers every six months.

“Such a periodic extension creates uncertainty over the scheme. Instead, the state government should make it a permanent feature, giving relief to the seamen community,” he said.

“What is preventing the government from making this scheme permanent?" he asked.

