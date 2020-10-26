Seaplane From Maldives Lands Successfully In Kochi's Venduruthy Channel On Technical Halt

On Sunday, a seaplane that took off from Male in the Maldives made a successful landing in Venduruthy channel at Kochi on a technical halt. Notably, the birth of Indian Naval Aviation was also preceded by a similar landing of Sealand aircraft in the Venduruthy channel at Kochi on February 4, 1953

The Twin Otter 300 seaplane leased by Spicejet will be able to accommodate 12 passengers. The twin otter was provided with a berthing facility at the naval jetty and refuelled for its onward journey.

A press release from Southern Naval Command apprised about the landing and stated that the seaplane scheduled to fly to Ahmedabad where it will commence flying as a part of regional connectivity scheme between Sabarmati river front and Statue of Unity

Further, the press release mentioned that seaplanes are a natural choice of connectivity between mainland and Lakshadweep islands, and inland water channels at Kochi and sheltered lagoons in the islands offer ideal space for the seaplanes to land and take-off.

Representatives of Spicejet, Indian Navy, CIAL and District administration were present to supervise the transit halt. Vice Admiral A K Chawla, flag officer commanding-in-chief of Southern Naval Command greeted the crew of the seaplane.

