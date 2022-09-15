Search & Rescue Ops To Trace 2 Missing Mountaineers Underway In Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju

After mountaineers – Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao- went missing nearly a month ago while trying to scale Chiumo Peak (6,890m) close to the McMahon Line, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, September 15, informed that the Indian Army and the State Administration are making efforts under extreme conditions of Arunachal Pradesh to evacuate the missing mountaineers.

"Search and Rescue efforts of the Indian Army, and the State Administration for the missing mountaineers Tapi Mra and Niku Dao is going on under extremely challenging conditions in harsh terrain of Arunachal Pradesh," said Kiren Rijiju.

Search and rescue operations to trace Tapi Mra and Niku Dao continue

Earlier, the East Kameng District Administration issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting the search and rescue (SAR) operation to trace the two of them, listing a six-point SOP.

Search and Rescue efforts of Indian Army, & the State Administration for the missing mountaineers Tapi Mra & Niku Dao is going on under extremely challenging condition in harsh terrain of Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/y9qlSnym4A — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 15, 2022

As per regional reports, the rescue team have been asked to move to camps 1 and 2, after not being able to trace any sign of human presence at the base camp. The administration has also reportedly prohibited trekking expeditions for two months along the high-altitude locations of Lada, Khenewa, and Sewa circles. The administration reportedly designated Major LP Singh of the Indian Army as the ‘Rescue Team Commander’ and in-charge of the SAR operation.