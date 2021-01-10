Search Operations For Missing Captain Ankit Gupta Continue, Indian Navy Divers Called In

Four rescue teams including officers of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) continue to search for Captain Ankit Gupta who had has been missing for the last 72 hours. As per sources, special divers from the Indian Navy have now been called on to locate the missing Captain from the Jodhpur lake. This marks the 4th day of search operations for the Commander.

Captain Ankit Gupta Goes Missing In Jodhpur Lake

Commander of 10 Para (Special Forces) Captain Ankit Gupta on January 7 went missing in Jodhpur lake during a training exercise. Captain Ankit Gupta of 10 Para (SF), part of the Army's specialized unit for desert warfare, had jumped into the Kalyana lake from a helicopter as a part of the training exercise, but could not come up with other trainees.

Rajiv Gandhi police station SHO Soni said, "As the captain did not show up after jumping into the lake, a rescue operation involving policemen, SDRF personnel and divers was launched but his body could not be located till late in the evening."

He further said that initially when Captain Ankit Gupta did not climb back on the helicopter, some officers from the Special Forces tried to locate him on their own, but when they failed to do it, they informed their seniors who rushed to the lake and a search operation involving experts was launched.

Search and rescue operations have been launched by both professional divers and SDRF teams and more than 150 youngsters and divers are looking to trace the captain in the massive lake. The Indian Army soldiers have sealed the areas all around and have also restricted the departure of common people in the area.

