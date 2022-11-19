Searches Underway At Nowgam & Other Places In J&K in Recent Terror Threats To Journalists

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday launched massive searches at several places in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam in connection with the investigation of a case related to the recent threat to journalists in J&K.

According to the preliminary information, 10 locations across Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam are being searched by the J&K police in connection with the threats given to journalists. The police also carried out searches at the residence of former J&K journalist and now Turkey-based terror operative, Mukhtar Baba who allegedly sent threats to the journalists in J&K, in Nowgam. In addition to this, the residence of The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist commander Sajad Gull at Parimpora in Srinagar is also being searched. Searches are being carried out at the residence of local TRF terrorist commander Moomin Gulzar in Srinagar. It is pertinent the terror group TRF is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Threats to journalists in J&K

The TRF recently issued an online threat to a few media publications in the valley "for their traitorous" acts and "nexus with fascist Indian regime". After getting threatened by the TRF, several journalists in J&K resigned from local publications. Responding to the development, the Srinagar police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

According to an intelligence dossier, Mukhtar Baba and six of his contacts in Jammu and Kashmir are suspected to be behind threats received by several journalists in the valley in the few days, PTI reported.

As per the dossier, Baba has built a network of informers in the journalist community and used their inputs to prepare a list of scribes to threaten. Also, Baba is suspected to be in touch with six associates in the valley, of which two have been identified, it added, PTI reported.