Sec 144 Clamped After Locals Clash With Cops In Uttarakhand; Here's What Happened

Why you're reading this: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on Monday (June 12) evening after a clash erupted between locals and police officials. Nearly half a dozen police personnel were injured in the clash that broke out over an alleged murder in the district. The incident prompted heavy security deployment in Roorkee's Belra village to bring the situation back to normalcy.

3 things you need to know:

In the clash between locals and police personnel, some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the cops

Security has been beefed up in the district following the unrest

Clashes erupted over matters pertaining to the death in Belra village

Here's What Happened

The matter pertains to the death of a Belra village resident. The villagers had claimed that the person was murdered and expressed their displeasure over the investigation done in the case. They highlighted that despite the murder of the villager, nothing has been found in the probe carried out by the police teams.

During the clashes, the incident of stone pelting left nearly half a dozen personnel injured. The police personnel were forced to use tear gas to disperse the group of miscreants after a few vehicles were allegedly torched, an official said. More than 24 people have been held so far.

Police Suspect Conspiracy behind clashes

The police is suspecting a 'conspiracy' behind the clashes that erupted on Monday evening and led to the injuries of several police personnel. A probe into the matter has been launched.

Senior Superintendent of Police from the Haridwar zone, Ajay Singh, said, "One person had died and they (villagers) are alleging that the person was murdered but nothing was found in the investigation. Some miscreants pelted stones at the police today. More than 24 people have been arrested. It seems (attack on police) was done under a conspiracy."

He added that the situation is under control and the police teams are looking into the matter for further details.