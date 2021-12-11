SEC Asserts COVID Booster Shots Shouldn't Be Recommended Without Proper Clinical Trials

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and never-ending speculations over vaccines against it, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has stated COVID-19 booster doses should not be recommended without clinical trials. The observation arose while the SEC was reviewing the application of the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the COVID-19 booster dose in a meeting that took place on December 12.

The panel has sought additional data from SII and would evaluate the contention upon deliberations in person. Amid the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the SII has been seeking approval to administer the booster dose of its Covishield vaccine on the basis of adequate stock of the jab and rising demand for the booster shots.

'Fully vaccinated people requesting Serum Institute of India for COVID-19 booster dose'

Notably, the Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, Prakash Kumar Singh has cited that the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has already approved the booster dose of AstraZeneca ChAdoX1 nCoV-19 vaccine.

"People of our country, as well as citizens of other countries, as well as citizens of other countries who have already been fully vaccinated with two doses of Covishield, are also continuously requesting our firm for booster dose," Singh had stated in an application submitted before the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI).

While several experts across India have recommended a booster dose in India, especially after the Omicron outbreak, the Centre has not taken a decision on this yet. Notably, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) also conducted a virtual meeting regarding the additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines in India, but the meeting resulted in no consensus over the issue. Even the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has said that they have not recommended a COVID-19 booster dose.