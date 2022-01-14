SEC Seeks More Data To Grant Full Market Approval To Covaxin & Covishield

The Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has asked for more data from the COVID vaccine manufacturers- Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for granting them full market approval for their vaccines Covishield and Covaxin respectively, reported ANI.

The Subject Expert Committee has also asked both companies to submit more data to study the vaccine’s efficacy and safety-related data thoroughly. As per ANI sources, the SEC is expected to meet next week to take a call on the full market authorization. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) led Subject Expert Committee had met on Friday, Jan 14 to analyse the applications of Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) on Friday for full market approval of their vaccines.

Serum Institute of India had applied for the full market authorisation of Covishield in India on December 31, followed by Bharat Biotech.

Covaxin becomes a ‘universal vaccine’

Bharat Biotech in an official statement announced that Covaxin was now a 'universal vaccine' for both adults and children. The pharma giant revealed that its goals for developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 had been achieved and all product development for Covaxin's licensure had been completed. COVAXIN is now a universal vaccine for adults and children. Our goals of developing a global vaccine against COVID have been achieved and all product development for licensure has been completed," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Covaxin’s booster efficient to neutralise Omicron, Delta variant

Earlier, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was found to be efficient to neutralise the ‘highly mutated’ Omicron variant in the latest research. The research also predicted that the vaccine had proven to be 100% effective in neutralising the formidable Delta variant of SARS-CoV2. The study further clears all doubts being raised on the efficacy of the vaccine against the Omicron variant. The study on the vaccine booster dose was conducted at Emory University demonstrating that the samples from subjects who received a booster dose of Covaxin six months after getting two doses of the vaccine neutralised the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants.

India’s vaccination situation

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached 155.92 crores (1,55,92,20,012) on Friday, according to the Health ministry. More than 49 lakh (49,33,612) vaccine doses were administered on Friday. According to the data provided by the health minister, a total of 90,37,77,508 first doses and 65,16,91,749 second doses had been administered. So far, more than 37 lakh (37,50,755) precaution doses for COVID-19 vaccination have been administered to specified beneficiaries.

(With agencies Inputs)

(Image: ANI/ PTI)