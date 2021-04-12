SEC To Meet Today To Take Up Sputnik Application For Emergency Use Authorization: Sources

As more and more states continue to claim a shortage of Coronavirus vaccine doses, sources have informed that India may get a third vaccine to battle the pandemic. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) will be meeting on Monday to take up Sputnik V application for emergency use authorisation in India. Earlier, top government sources had said that by the end of the third quarter of this year, India will be getting Coronavirus vaccine from 5 additional manufacturers. Currently, India manufactures Covdhsield and Covaxin.

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan speaks to Republic TV

Director of Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai Dr Subramanian Swaminathan on Monday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. When asked to comment on the recent development taking place in regards to the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases, Dr Swaminathan said, “I am happy that we are reacting now. It’s been a little late, but I am happy that slumber is no longer an issue at this point. I think the emergency measures are absolutely required because we have already lost a lot of time in various activities and further delay will lead to loss of a lot of lives.”

Giving his take on the news that 5 more Covid vaccines could be coming soon, the doctor said, "As of now the situation is much more serious than any of us anticipated. Given the fact that the medical experts in the country have always opted for India-centric studies to approve any vaccine, which is good, but during extraordinary times, we need to rethink the strategy and look at how we can protect more people."

Doctor Subramanian Swaminathan said that if the Covid vaccine stocks in India are really low, there is an urgent need to diversify the portfolio and think of how we can get more vaccine from other places and try and get our people vaccinated. While speaking about the SEC meeting, which is going to take place on Monday for giving emergency approval to Sputnik V Covid vaccine, he said, "It's a big update and we all are looking forward to what comes out of the meeting in the next few days."

European Medicines Agency tells how is Sputnik V vaccine expected to work?

The European Medicines Agency said that Sputnik V is expected to work by preparing the body to defend itself against infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This virus uses proteins on its outer surface, called spike proteins, to enter the body’s cells and cause COVID-19.

The medicine agency said, "Sputnik V is made up of two different viruses belonging to the adenovirus family, Ad26 and Ad58. These adenoviruses have been modified to contain the gene for making the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein; they cannot reproduce in the body and do not cause disease. The two adenoviruses will be given separately: Ad26 will be used in the first dose and Ad5 will be used in the second to boost the vaccine’s effect."

Giving further information, the agency informed that once the vaccine shot has been given, the vaccine will deliver the SARS-CoV-2 gene into cells in the body. The cells will then use the gene to produce the spike protein. The person’s immune system will treat this spike protein as foreign and produce natural defences − antibodies and T cells − against this protein, it added.

The European Medicines Agency said, "If, later on, the vaccinated person comes into contact with SARS-CoV-2, the immune system will recognise the spike protein on the virus and be prepared to attack it: antibodies and T cells can work together to kill the virus, prevent its entry into the body’s cells and destroy infected cells, thus helping to protect against COVID-19."

(Image: Sputnik.com, AP)