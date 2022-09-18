Second Arrest Made In Chandigarh University Video Leak Scandal; Shimla Man Apprehended

A man from Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has been arrested in connection with the Chandigarh University video leak scandal. This is the second arrest in the case. Earlier, a woman student of the varsity was apprehended by Punjab Police.

"Himachal Pradesh Police reacted to request of Punjab Police with sensitivity & professionalism. We nabbed the accused. Congrats to Dr Monika, SP Shimla & her team for great professional work," Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu informed.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that he has instructed police officers to cooperate with the Punjab Police. He also ordered strict action against the accused arrested from Shimla.

According to sources, the accused is being questioned by the police.

Protests at Chandigarh University over alleged objectionable videos of hostel students

Protests plagued the Chandigarh University campus in Punjab's Mohali after several girl students on Sunday claimed that their private videos were allegedly 'leaked' by a hosteller.

Punjab's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Gurpreet Deo told the media told that the woman student had shared a video of herself with the Himachal man and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni claimed that the demonstrations occurred in the university past Saturday midnight after "rumours" that clips of several women students had been made and leaked. He also denied reports of suicide attempts by any student.

University authorities have rejected reports that videos of several female students were made and shared online. "At the preliminary level, we investigated and did not find that videos of other students were made," Dr Arvinder Singh Kang, Director, Students Welfare of Chandigarh University said.