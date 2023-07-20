Second Arrest Made In Manipur Gangrape Case

A second arrest has been made in the Manipur gangrape case, Chief Minister Biren Singh said at around 8:30 pm on Thursday, a day after a viral video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob of 900-1,000 men surfaced on the internet. After the video went viral, police made its first arrest in the case. Huirem Herodas Singh, 32, was the first person to be arrested and is the main accused in the case. The identity of the second accused is yet to be revealed.

A case for gangrape, murder, and other associated charges under the provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered in which two accused are arrested by now.

The mob had on May 4 attacked a village and then chased a group fleeing their murderous assault before forcing a small team of police to hand over the hapless victims to them. A video of the incident went viral on social media on July 19 and the first arrest was made only 77 days after the brutal crime.

Huirem Herodas Singh, the prime accused

According to the police, Huirem Herodas Singh, the prime accused who is seen in the video, was apprehended on Thursday, July 20, early in the morning, 77 days after the incident. The police also released two pictures of the suspect.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called the incident a "crime against humanity" and said the state will give all possible efforts to punish the culprits. "I, on behalf of the legislature, want to appeal to the people of the state that we should make this event the last against women, sisters and elders," he said.

Biren Singh talks capital punishment

The Manipur chief minister, tweeted Thursday, that the state government will be pursuing the awarding of capital punishment against perpetrators. "My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning."

"A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society.”

PM Modi expresses shock, anger

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the horrifying incident on Thursday, July 20, after its video went viral showing two naked women being paraded in the hills of Manipur by an armed mob. Speaking about the incident, ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Modi expressed his shock and rage urged all chief ministers to enforce strict law and order in their respective states to prevent future occurrences of this kind.

Addressing the media, the Prime Minister said, “Today, as I stand before you, next to this temple of democracy, my heart is filled with anguish and anger. The incident that has come before us from Manipur is one that any cultured and educated society would feel ashamed of. Who are these culprits, who are these sinners, how many are they, who are they -- this is a different question. But the humiliation is for the entire nation. 140 crore citizens are feeling ashamed because of it."

"I appeal to all Chief Ministers to strengthen the law and order situation in their states, especially for the security of our mothers and sisters. Stringent steps and action should be taken against the culprits, whether the incident is of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur. Rise above politics and division, uphold law and order and respect the dignity of women," he said, adding, "I want to assure citizens, no culprit will be spared. The full force of the law will be applied. What has happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven."