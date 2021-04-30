Last Updated:

Second Batch Of COVID Aid From US Lands In Delhi; Ventilators, Oxygen Cylinders Received

As India battles devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, another special flight from the US with essential supplies landed in Delhi on Friday evening

Pritesh Kamath

As India battles the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, another special flight from the US with essential supplies landed in Delhi on Friday evening. The incoming vital medical supplies consisted of ventilators, oxygen cylinders and seven lakh rapid testing kits among others, which would prove instrumental in India's fight against the infectious disease. 

Earlier in the day, the first lot of essential supplies landed in Delhi carrying over 400 oxygen cylinders, other hospital equipment and other medical supplies to aid in India's fight against the raging pandemic.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the United States has said it is delivering emergency COVID-19 supplies worth more than $100 million in the coming days to support our partners in India. In addition to the US government, the state governments in the US, private companies, non-government organizations, and thousands of Americans from across the country have also mobilized to deliver vital oxygen, related equipment, and essential supplies for Indian hospitals to support frontline health care workers and the people of India most affected during the current outbreak.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," an official statement from the US government read.

US lifts embargo on essential raw materials export to India

On April 25, after months of rigidity, the US decided to lift the embargo of export of raw materials essential to the production of Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. This occurred after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a conversation with his American counterpart. Thereafter, US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that the US would be sending immediate help to India to battle against the COVID crisis in the country.

The US Government stated that it is sending 1,100 oxygen cylinders in its initial delivery, 1700 oxygen concentrators, Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) units, a team of experts to work in tandem with Indian health experts to cope up with the COVID-19 crisis. The US is also sending 15 million N95 masks. Apart from the essential medical supplies, the US is also re-directing its own order of Astra Zeneca manufacturing supplies to India, allowing India to produce over 20,000 vaccine doses. 

India continues to grapple with the alarming surge of COVID-19 infections, deploying all its resources to battle the pandemic. India recorded 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, another highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498  daily new fatalities.

