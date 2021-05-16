Last Updated:

Second Batch Of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccines Arrives In Hyderabad

In a major boost to vaccination in India, the second batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Hyderabad.

In a major boost to vaccination in India, the second batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country. The second batch of Sputnik V arrived in Hyderabad. Earlier on Friday, the first dose of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine was administered Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad. The entry of Sputnik V in the Indian market makes it the third vaccine in the country, apart from Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and SII's Covishield. 

Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev took to Twitter and hailed the development. In addition, he also lauded the bilateral cooperation between India and Russia. He informed that the materials sent by Russia are being successfully used by India. 

Sputnik V to be manufactured by Dr Reddy's Laboratories 

In another development, it has been decided that Dr Reddy's Laboratories will be manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine. Dr Reddy's has eyed a target to manufacture over 85 million doses of the Russian vaccine for use in India. Currently, the vaccine is being imported by Dr Reddy's. Earlier on Friday, Dr Reddy's informed that the imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948, with 5 per cent GST per dose, amounting to Rs 995.4 per dose.

Efficacy of Sputnik V vaccines

The Sputnik V vaccine is said to have an efficacy of  97.6 per cent based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among people in Russia. So far, the vaccine has been approved for use in 65 countries. Some studies have also concluded that Sputnik V is the safest and most effective vaccine against coronavirus.

India vaccination update

India has administered more than 18.21 crore vaccine doses so far, as per the Health Ministry data on Saturday. On Saturday, 17.14 lakh vaccine doses were administered. Among these, more than 5.58 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated. In addition, more than 48.21 lakh vaccine doses administered to 18-44 age group till now, the data added. 

