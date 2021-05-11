Second COVID-19 Wave In India: Here Are Some Challenges & Points Of Concern

By now it has been ascertained that the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis in India has been unprecedented and particularly damaging accompanied by a stronger mutated variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which is said to be-- airborne, highly potent and a super-spreader. With India registering nearly 4 lakh new cases a day, here are some points of concern that seem to be emerging from the spiking trajectory.

10 States account for over 73% of new COVID-19 cases

While the COVID-19 surge was initially curtailed to mainly 3-5 states in India which were recording large spikes in their daily case rate, the surge has now spread to as many as 10 states which account for 73.91 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Haryana have been contributing heavily to the nation's caseload which has reached 37,45,237-- 16.53% of the country's total infections. Moreover, if Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Bihar are added to the equation, the states cumulatively account for 82.89% of India's total active cases.

1,000 Railway Employees getting infected daily

Indian Railways have continued to operate amid the pandemic, serving as a major lifeline for transportation of COVID-19 essentials, equipment, drugs and Oxygen. The strain on the Railways was added after the Centre started the crucial 'Oxygen Express' across the country to transport medical Oxygen to states facing increased demand.

Indian Railways, which is seen as one of the largest employers in the world has now been reporting 1,000 new cases amongst its employees on a daily basis, as per a senior official. So far, 1,952 employees of the Indian Railways have succumbed to Coronavirus since March 2020.

Rural India contributing 13.x more cases than Urban India

Another new trend that has emerged as a cause of concern in the second wave of COVID-19 is the quick spread of the virus in India's rural areas. According to the data compiled by How India Lives, as of May 2021, rural areas have reported 1.3 times more cases of COVID-19 than urban areas, an alarming trend that was not witnessed in the first wave of the pandemic.

The progression of COVID from urban to rural areas can be seen as a storm in the making since the areas are not as well-equipped with health infrastructure as urban areas which themselves have been crumbling under the spiking infections. Given the assumption of comparatively less testing in these such areas, the figure could be even greater than what has been projected. The lack of adequate healthcare facilities in such areas could, in turn, cause a severe blow to the nation's mortality figures and death rate which currently stands at around 1.10%.

18 States in full/partial lockdown

Even though a nationwide lockdown has not been announced by the Centre to curb the second wave of Coronavirus, most states and UTs have had to impose stringent restrictions, night curfews, curfews with Section 144 or part-lockdowns in their states. Today, more than 140 districts across the country are in lockdown, including 18 states in varying degrees. The lockdowns and curfews can turn out to be extremely challenging for the lower-middle-class or working-class families and those in blue-collar jobs who rely on their daily wages to put food on the table.

Possible third wave to hit pediatric population

Grappling with the second wave, experts have already started predicting that the country will encounter a third wave of COVID-19 sooner or later where children and newborns will be at possible higher risk. As of now, it is difficult to ascertain whether the second wave has peaked however, reports have suggested that cases in several states were plateauing slowly but gradually.

Based on the figures, a recent study in IIT Kanpur has predicted that India may face the third wave of COVID-19 infections in October which health experts predict could hit children hard given the trajectory of the US that India is following. The US by its second wave recorded 37 lakh COVID infections in children.