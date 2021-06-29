Second COVID-19 Wave Still Not Over, Says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

As India continues to fight COVID-19, states across the country are operating under low key lockdown restrictions. Speaking on the threat of COVID, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the second wave of COVID is not over and so people must not relax and always be on alert.

Second wave of #COVID19 is still not over. Cases have definitely gone down sharply in Delhi but our experience of 1.5 yrs tells us that we shouldn't relax under any circumstance. People & the society should also not be allowed to relax & we have to be alert: Union Health Minister pic.twitter.com/2a3ko9EC0h — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

Union Health Minister added that as a country everyone is aware of the impact of COVID-19 for the past 1.5years. Though there is a decline in the total number of COVID cases reported in Delhi, people must always be alert under every circumstance.

He informed, "Fortunately, for the past 6 months vaccine is also available. So, through COVID appropriate behaviour and by getting more and more people vaccinated, we can perhaps get success in the fight against COVID, in the time to come".

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the recent data, the COVID-19 cases has further declined with 37, 566 fresh Coronavirus infections bringing the total tally to 30,316,897. And, 907 people lost their lives taking the death toll to 397,637. Tuesday's (June 29) numbers are lower than that reported on June 28 when 46,148 new infections were reported in a day. according to the health ministry's dashboard at 8 am, the number of fatalities also fell in 24 hours since 979 died due to Covid-19 on June 28.

Vaccination drive in India

According to a report, In India, more than 4.6 crore doses administered in the first 8 days of the World's Largest Free-For-All Vaccination Drive launched on June 21. To date, the country has administered 32,46,82,226 COVID vaccine doses across 33,163 vaccination sites.

The threat of COVID-19 variants continues

On June 28, the government of India's top officials has briefed the Parliamentary Panel chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma and informed that COVID-19 cases with variants of concern spiked to 51 per cent on June 20 which was 10.31 per cent in May. Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta are the four COVID infection variants of concern. Delta Plus is a sub-lineage of the COVID Delta variant which is also a variant of concern.

(Image credit: PTI/GERALT/PIXABAY)