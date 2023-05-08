Second Explosion At Amritsar's Heritage Street Near Golden Temple In Nearly 24 Hours

A second blast occurred in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar today (May 8) on heritage street, 24 hours after a blast took place on the same street on the night of Saturday (May 6). The blast took place on heritage street in the wee hours of the day after which the police teams rushed to the spot and now a probe is underway. The second blast was reported from the same location nearby Golden Temple.

“We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, Bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here. One person has received a minor injury in the leg,” said Mehtab Singh, ADCP, Amritsar on reports of a blast near Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Notably, one person was injured in the first explosion in which glass facades of some nearby buildings were also damaged. According to the preliminary investigation, the explosion happened due to a blockage in the chimney of a restaurant on the street, the police said.

Blast heard within a one-km radius of Golden Temple

The forensic teams reached the spot after the blast on Saturday, it was reported the explosion was heard within a one-km radius of the Golden Temple. One person suffered minor injuries and glass facades of some buildings were damaged in an explosion on the heritage street near the Golden Temple here, police said on Sunday.

"A news related to blasts in Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control. An investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, advise all to fact-check before sharing," the Amritsar police said. A devotee at the blast spot said a few girls travelling in an auto-rickshaw were hit by shards of glass and sustained minor injuries after the explosion. The girls had come from Haryana's Panchkula to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

