Second G20 Sherpa meeting to begin today, issues of global concern to be discussed

The second G20 meeting is set to take place from March 30-April 2. The meeting is being conducted under India’s G20 Presidency in Kumarakom village of Kerala.

Almost 120 delegates from the 20 countries with the largest economies, as well as representatives from international and regional organisations, will attend the meeting, which will be presided over by India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant.

Delegates to discuss issues of global concern

Throughout the course of the four-day gathering, the delegates will hold multilateral discussions on the G20's economic and developmental priorities as well as how to tackle contemporary global issues.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in the press release that the discussions would centre on policy approaches and practical execution.

The second Sherpas meeting will notably cover the work being done under the 13 Working Groups within the Sherpa track and address a variety of problems of global importance.

The discussions at the Sherpa meetings will advance the conclusions reached at various Finance Track and Sherpa Track meetings. According to the press release, the discussions will serve as the foundation for the Leaders declaration, which will be endorsed at the summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi in September 2023.

In addition, 11 engagement groups and four initiatives, including the Chief Scientific Advisers Roundtable (CSAR) and the Research and Innovations Initiative Gathering (RIIG), are also contributing to the formulation of policy recommendations from the perspectives of the private sector, academia, women, young people, and scientific advancement.

Second G20 Sherpas meeting to begin with two high-level side

The second G20 Sherpas meeting will begin with two high-level side events on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Green Development, according to the MEA press release.

The Digital Public Infrastructure side event, which is being organised in collaboration with NASSCOM, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL), will get underway with an interactive digital experience for all G20 attendees.

Discussion on worldwide difficulties

Many panel discussions on the worldwide difficulties and chances for developing a growth-oriented and inclusive DPI will follow. Infosys Technologies Limited Co-Founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani, European Union Commissioner for International Market Thierry Breton, Digital Impact Alliance Managing Director and Non-Resident Fellow at the Brookings Institute Priya Vora, CTO of EkStep Foundation, and former Chief Architect of Aadhaar Pramod Verma will speak at the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) side event.

G20 Sherpa to facilitate discussion with G20 Troika

Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa for India, will also facilitate conversations with the G20 Troika comprising India, Indonesia, and Brazil. To discuss issues important to the Global South and from the Advanced Economies (AEs), he will meet with G20 Sherpas and heads of delegations of G20 members, invitees, and international organisations, including the Emerging Market Economies (EMEs). They will also discuss shared priorities and mutually beneficial ways forward.