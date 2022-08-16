Second Insult To Veer Savarkar In Karnataka, Another Poster Torn In Tumakaru On I-Day

The Savarkar row has exploded in Karnataka with another incident of vandalism coming to the fore after the Shivamogga incident. Republic has learnt that another poster of Veer Savarkar was torn in Karnataka's Tumakaru on Independence Day. The incident is said to be from near a college in the region. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, Veer Savarkar's face was seen torn from the larger banner on Independence Day.

Just hours ago, Republic had reported how a youth was stabbed by a group of miscreants on Monday, August 15 in Shivamogga. The stabbing incident came after followers of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan tried to tear banners of Veer Savarkar, which were placed at the Ameer Ahmed circle on the occasion of Independence Day. Violent clashes erupted in the aftermath after which the police resorted to lathi-charge. During the ruckus, a youth was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city.

4 arrested in Shivamogga violence

The victim, who was attacked by a knife, has been identified as Prem Singh and is currently hospitalized. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited McGann hospital where he was being treated on Monday night and inquired about his health. The minister also spoke to the parents of the injured and inquired about the incident. Condemning the act of the miscreants, the Araga Jnanendra assured that the culprits should be brought to justice as soon as possible.

Less than 24 hours after clashes broke out, the state police arrested four people in connection with the violence. The Shivamogga District Collector R Selvamani imposed prohibitory orders in the city and in Bhadravathi till Thursday, August 18 to maintain the law and order situation. Schools and colleges will also remain closed in the town limits till Tuesday.

As the administration attempts to maintain law and order on the ground, Congress has criticized the imposition of Section 144 in the district. In a bizarre remark, Karnataka Congress leader HC Yogesh compared Shivamogga to Kashmir and asked if a curfew was a response to every incident of violence.