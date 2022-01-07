The Centre had warned the Punjab government of a possible blockade of PM Modi's route three days before the security breach, a secret intel note accessed by Republic revealed. As per the note dated January 2, the PM faces a grave threat from terror outfits such as the IM, LeT, HuM, HuJI, TTP besides Left Wing Extremists and remnants of LTTE cadres. Moreover, it specifically mentioned that Pakistan-based terrorists Wadhawa Singh Babbar, Paramjit Singh Panjawar, Ranjit Singh Neeta, Lakhbir Singh Rhode have been making efforts to target VIPs during the election process in a bid to revive militancy in Punjab.

It also referred to the fact that terror outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was provoking the local Sikh youths to do "mischievous things" against the BJP government and PM Modi. Maintaining that the PM faces a high degree of " operational" and "positional threat" during his Ferozepur visit, the intel note flagged that the venue of the programme is located at an aerial distance of 14-15 km from the border with Pakistan. Providing the context of the agitation against the three farm laws, it made it clear that a demonstration on the way to Hussainiwala cannot be ruled out.

The secret note pointed out, "Though the agricultural acts have been repealed but dissatisfaction on the issue of MSP, compensation to 700+ deceased farmers and cases against the farmers during the agitation can be exploited against PM of India. Leaders of SKM constituents including BKU/E-U and KMSC (Satnam Singh Pannu group) which have not joined the SKM's recently floated political outfit 'Sanyukt Samaj Morcha' have already declared that they would organize a gherao of the PM on his visit to Ferozepur on January 5, 2022. Some sort of demonstration/agitation cannot be ruled out on the way to Hussainiwala where these farmer unions have their stronghold."

Here is the secret intelligence note:

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Furthermore, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. On the other hand, Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he affirmed that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.