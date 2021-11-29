Secret Meeting Between Sachin Vaze & Param Bir Singh? Maharashtra HM Orders Probe: Sources

In a sensational development, Republic TV has learned that a closed-door meeting was allegedly held between former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and ex-API Sachin Vaze post the hearing of the Chandiwal Commission on Monday. According to sources, a secret meeting was allegedly held between the two disgraced cops for one hour after Param Bir marked his appearance before the panel. The meeting is said to have been held close to a chamber near the Commission.

Sources have also revealed that Mumbai Police officials reached the site to question the lawyers of the two cops. The advocates claimed that they had taken permission for the meeting. This development assumes great significance given that it is the first in-person meeting between Vaze and Param Bir after the 'Maha extortion racket' exploded leading to the 231-day disappearance of the latter.

Maharashtra Govt orders inquiry

After reports of the meeting began doing the rounds, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil ordered an inquiry into the matter. Since the meeting comes at a time when cross-examination is yet to be held, the Commission is likely to take note of the meeting which could have the potential to influence the case. Questions have been raised on who permitted the meeting. If permission is not found to have been given, sources reveal that action might be taken against Taloja jail authorities for giving a free hand to Sachin Vaze who is in 14-day judicial custody in the Goregaon extortion case.

As per Singh's advocate, Param Bir Singh was to immediately leave for the State CID office, however, his entry into the cabin comes in contrast to his counsel's claims. The former CPI marked his appearance before the Chandiwal Commission on Monday after which the non-bailable warrant filed against him was canceled. Singh has also been asked to deposit Rs.15,000 in the CM's Relief Fund within a week for not appearing before the panel earlier.

On March 30, the Maharashtra government had constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges against ex-HM Anil Deshmukh. This was on the lines of what the Congress party- a key constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi had demanded. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time.