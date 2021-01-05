Secret Tunnel Connecting India & Bangladesh Found In Assam's Karimganj During Rescue Ops

The Assam police on Monday found a 200-metre-long hidden tunnel connecting India and Bangladesh in the Karimganj district of the state. Located in southern Assam, Karimganj shares a 92 km long border with neighbouring Bangladesh. Cops suspect that the secret tunnel was used for illegal infiltration, smuggling and other illicit activities below the fencing.

The tunnel was discovered during the investigation into an alleged case of abduction. The Karimganj police found a passageway tucked under the barbed fence in a dense forest at Kokrajhar town near Balia village in Karimganj, right below the international border.

The probe was launched after an FIR was lodged at Nilambazar police station on December 28, alleging that a 27-year-old man named Dilowar Hussain was abducted and sent to Bangladesh. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the case that eventually led police to the hidden tunnel below the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Karimganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Kumar said the accused led investigators to the tunnel which was being used for infiltration. He said that the tunnel is a concrete tube placed underneath the border fencing to drain water and it has been used by the Border Security Force (BSF). The arrested persons revealed that they have used the underground passageway to travel across the border a couple of times.

'Horrific discovery'

Reacting to the shocking discovery, Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya, Chief Adviser of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and North East Students Union (NESO) said that the secret tunnel posed a threat to the security and sovereignty of the state. Calling out the ‘callousness’ of the government, he demanded total sealing of the border as per the Assam accord.

Discovery of secret tunnel in Karimganj connecting India & Bangladesh is horrific. It proves @mygovindia & @mygovassam’s callousness. A threat to security & sovereignty, endangering of the Assam border is an inexcusable crime. We demand total sealing of border as per Assam Accord — Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya (@SamujjalBhatta) January 4, 2021

In May 2018, a similar tunnel was discovered in Assam's Karimganj district in during the probe into a case of cattle smuggling.

