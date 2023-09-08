Secretary-General Of OECD Mathias Cormann Arrives In New Delhi For G20 Summit

Mathias Cormann, the secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), arrived in India on Thursday in order to participate in the G20 Summit, which will take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The OECD is a global group that develops policies to improve life. The organisation seeks to influence laws that promote equality, opportunity, prosperity, and well-being for all.

It attempts to create worldwide standards that are supported by facts and offer answers to a variety of social, economic, and environmental problems.

The recently inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in the nation's capital has been transformed into the venue for the G20 Summit.

The G20 Summit is being held for the first time when India is in the presidency. Numerous world leaders and delegates will attend the event.

To demonstrate both India's soft power and its contemporary visage, extensive preparations and plans have been made for the summit.

G20 was established in 1999 with the goal of preserving financial stability globally by including middle-income nations.

On December 1 of last year, India took over as G20 president and 60 cities around the nation hosted 200 G20 meetings. The culmination of all G20 processes and talks with ministers, senior officials, and civil society members will take place during the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi.

At the conclusion of the G20 Summit, a statement from the G20 Leaders outlining their support for the goals discussed and decided at the corresponding ministerial and working group meetings will be adopted.

Brazil will assume the next G20 leadership in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.

In the meantime, in December of the previous year, in Udaipur, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant met with UN Sherpa Undersecretary General Li Junhua and OECD Sherpa Andreas Schaal for negotiations.

He discussed India's top priorities for the coming year—resilient economic growth, tackling climate change, and women-led development—as well as the necessity to give the Global South a more powerful voice.

The G20 Sherpa wrote on X (Twitter), "Started off my bilateral interactions in Udaipur with a productive exchange of views with UN Sherpa and Under-Secretary-General, Mr Li Junhua. Discussed the need to give a greater voice to Global South and for strengthening the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda."

Kant and the OECD Sherpa had a useful conversation as well. The importance of prioritising inclusive and resilient development was stressed by the two leaders.

Kant posted on X, "Held discussions with Andreas Schaal, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Sherpa in Udaipur. Emphasised the need to prioritize inclusive and resilient growth and tangible G20 initiatives,"

