Section 144 Imposed In All UP Districts After Mafia Atique Ahmed And His Brother's Killing

After three assailants killed gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed from point-blank range, the UP government imposed section 144 in all districts of the state. All Police captains have been instructed to take out flag march in all UP districts, officials confirmed.

On Saturday, the erstwhile gangster and his brother were shot dead by three assailants. The incident took place at 10:30 PM when the two felons were heading to a medical college in Prayagraj. The two brothers were being escorted by the UP Police and they were heading to a medical college for a medical check-up.

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, the three assailants can be seen shooting the gangster and his brother. As per the report, the three killers came to the location on a bike and were disguised as journalists. Following the incident, the police cordoned off the area and Section 144 was imposed thereafter. According to police, a journalist working for news agency ANI sustained injuries in the whole ordeal. The police also stated that a constable was injured after the three assailants fired multiple shots at the gangster brothers.

This incident came days after Atique's son Asad Ahmed was killed by the Special Task Force near Jhansi on Uttar Pradesh’s border with Madhya Pradesh. He was killed along with another accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

What is Section 144?

The Section Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 enables the Executive Magistrate of any state or territory to issue an order and prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area. As per the law, anyone who is involved in the assembly in a region where the section is imposed can be booked for forming an ‘unlawful assembly’ and engaging in rioting motives.