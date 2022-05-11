Section 144 Re-imposed In Khargone; Shobha Yatras, Late Night Processions Prohibited

Two days after Madhya Pradesh Police arrested three of the main accused in the violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone during the Ram Navami celebration last month, section 144 has been imposed in the city once again. The last time it was imposed was on April 11, just a day after the violence. It is pertinent to mention that 182 people have so far been arrested in 72 cases registered in connection with the violence. The move comes amid the arrest of Irfan who had attacked the SP in the violence, earlier on May 10.

The restriction has been placed until July 10, 2022. The District Magistrate has ordered that any political rally, Shobha Yatra, religious events, public gatherings and late night processions cannot be held without permission from the authorities. The administration has taken these steps to ensure peace and order in the region. The restriction has been imposed due to the 'disturbances faced by locals due to processions and events'.

On Tuesday, women from the Muslim community took out a rally in protest against police action in the Ram Navami violence, as per sources. The administration is currently engaged in efforts for peace in Khargone, which recently witnessed communal riots.

Violence in Khargone during Ram Navami

Communal clashes broke out in Khargone on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 10, leading to violence, with incidents of Arson and stone-pelting. A curfew was imposed immediately.

Among the injured was SP Siddharth Choudhary, who was hit by a bullet in his leg. Police arrested a man, identified as Mohsin aka Waseem, for the firing incident. Around 24 people including SP Siddharth Chaudhary and six other policemen were injured in the clashes.

"Toofan Singh Sikligar, who supplied arms to Mohsin accused of firing at Khargone SP, was arrested. Based on the information given by him during his interrogation, six others involved in supplying arms were also arrested. Seventeen pistols were recovered from them and six factories were busted," IPS officer Ankit Jaiswal, who has been temporarily posted to the district, said.