Secunderabad: Agnipath Protesters Detained By Police; Train Services To Resume

In a key development, the Police with the help of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel detained 'Agnipath' protesters at Secunderabad railway station on Friday, June 17. People who seemed to be misled and misinformed about the new recruitment model had gone berserk at the railway station, protesting against the Union Defence Ministry’s new recruitment scheme. They set afire a couple of train bogies, besides damaging other properties of the railways by stone-pelting. The protesters even vandalised state road transport corporation buses outside the railway station, forcing south-central railway authorities to immediately stop all trains entering the station.

Speaking to the media, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway, said, "Now that protesters have been detained, train operations will begin in one hour at Secunderabad railway station. Trains which have been stopped at Nampally railway station will start the journey."

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme

On June 14, the Indian government unveiled a new scheme called 'Agnipath' for the recruitment of 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis. The soldiers to be recruited under the scheme will be called 'Agniveers'. Both men and women are eligible to be 'Agniveers'. The age limit was earlier set at 17.5- 21 years, but consideration was made regarding there being no recruitment in forces during the last two years. In a one-time waiver for recruitment of 2022, the government increased the upper age limit to 23 years. The recruits will get a corpus fund upon completion of their four-year term but would not be entitled to post-retirement benefits such as a pension, unlike regular soldiers.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the 'Agnipath' initiative is a "golden opportunity" for youths to join the country's defence system.

The government has debunked concerns and the myths about the scheme and had assured post-retirement benefits to Agniveers. The Centre has said that soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will receive a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.

Image: ANI