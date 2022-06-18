Secunderabad Anarchy: Republic Accesses Chats & Tapes Indicating Violence Was Pre-planned

A day after violence erupted in Secunderabad Railway Station, Republic has acquired evidence that suggests the violent protests over the Aghipath scheme were pre-planned. It has come to light that a WhatsApp group was created to chalk out the plan, and voice messages shared on the said platform reveal shocking details of how the mob was asked to gather, buy petrol, and burn everything two hours before the forces came in.

"Go and pour petrol and burn it, the news will spread. Otherwise, you will keep shouting and keep begging with placards in your hand. Nothing will happen from that, I am telling you. In some time, the forces will come and kick out everyone, and that is why go to the pump, buy petrol and burn everything in two minutes," a man can be heard saying in the video message, shared on the WhatsApp group. Another man, replied via voice message, "I am going to go to the petrol pump to get petrol. If anyone is willing to come to get petrol."

"Bring everyone...bring everyone, okay? We will burn the buses," a third person can be heard saying in another voice message on the group. There were also a few pictures on the group. In one of the pictures, there was also Subba Rao, owner of an Army training centre in the Palnadu district, who was detained by the Andhra Pradesh Police.

Police have arrested more than 100 protestors accused of involvement in arson at Secunderabad Railway Station, sources told ANI. Special teams have also been deployed to nab the accused and a search operation is presently underway. An FIR has been registered by Railway police against protestors who torched vehicles.

Secunderabad protests

One person died and several others were injured after protestors resorted to arson and violence at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday. Protests marred the station blocking rail services and causing inconvenience to passengers for several hours with bogies being set on fire and property of the Indian Railways being damaged. The protesters even vandalised state road transport corporation buses outside the railway station, forcing South-central Railway authorities to immediately stop all trains entering the station.

The arson was not only limited to Telangana. Despite the government allaying fears concerning the Agnipath scheme, aggressive protests, caused by widespread misinformation, were witnessed across 10 states in India including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Haryana. Over 300 train services were affected and disrupted across the country.

Three big decisions have been taken by the Centre in the wake of the agitation. First, the Centre has extended the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years, as a one-off exception to allow more youth to join the forces. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in the Defence Ministry.