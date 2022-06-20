Secunderabad Violence: Role Of Coaching Centres Under Scanner For Arson Over Agnipath

In violence over the Agnipath scheme at Secunderabad Railway Station, Republic TV has learnt that the role of private defence recruitment coaching centres is under the scanner. Police, investigating the matter, informed that the agitators, with the provocation of some recruitment coaching centres, circulated the message to assemble at Secunderabad Railway Station. They were instructed to carry petrol cans as well.

The information comes a day after, Republic had shown how a WhatsApp group was created to chalk out the plan, and voice messages shared on the said platform reveal shocking details of how the mob was asked to gather, buy petrol, and burn everything, two hours before the forces came in.

"Go and pour petrol and burn it, the news will spread. Otherwise, you will keep shouting and keep begging with placards in your hand. Nothing will happen from that, I am telling you. In some time, the forces will come and kick out everyone, and that is why go to the pump, buy petrol and burn everything in two minutes," a man can be heard saying in the video message, shared on the WhatsApp group. Another man, replied via voice message, "I am going to go to the petrol pump to get petrol. If anyone is willing to come to get petrol."

"Bring everyone...bring everyone, okay? We will burn the buses," a third person can be heard saying in another voice message on the group.

Secunderabad protests

One person died and several others were injured after protestors resorted to arson and violence at the Secunderabad Railway Station. Protests marred the station, blocking rail services and causing inconvenience to passengers for several hours with bogies being set on fire and property of the Indian Railways being damaged. The protesters even vandalised state road transport corporation buses outside the railway station, forcing South-central Railway authorities to immediately stop all trains entering the station. The train services were later resumed.

Police arrested 45 protesters red-handedly on the spot and recovered 44 cell phones from their possession. Protestors were booked under sections 143, 147, 324, 307, 435, 427, 448, 336, 332, 342 r/w 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 150, 151, 152, Indian Railways Act (IRA) & 3 Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA).