Security Arrangements Tightened In Rajouri, Poonch Ahead Of Republic Day

Security arrangements in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have been strengthened further in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations and the recent recovery of an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) from Rajouri town.

The region was already under heightened security after the January 1 terror attack in Dhangri village, while massive cordon and search operations (CASOs) are going on across Rajouri district to track terrorists.

Official sources said that strengthening the security apparatus is a necessary SoP before Republic Day, but forces are extra cautious this year in view of the IED recovery in Kheora Rajouri on Tuesday evening.

An official source said, "Security apparatus in the district was already on high alert mode after January 1 terror attack that left seven civilians dead and fourteen injured but in view of forthcoming Republic Day and also after IED recovery more measures for tight security have been taken." There has been an increase in Motor Vehicles Check Points (MVCPs) and Area Domination Patrols (ADPs), especially in sensitive as well as border areas.

They said the Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) going on across Rajouri district are being carried out by Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and CRPF and many villages are still under cordon where even movement of local population is regulated.

On being contacted, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that forces are on task in every possible manner.

"Our operations are going on and forces are on job," he said.

The Rajouri SSP further said elaborate security arrangements have now been put in place for forthcoming Republic day celebrations in the district.

