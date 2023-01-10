'Nothing Suspicious Found': Moscow-Goa Flight To Leave From Jamnagar After Bomb Scare

The security outside Goa International Airport tightened after Goa Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a bomb threat on Moscow-Goa chartered flight. As the investigation is underway, Jamnagar Airport Director said that NSG has not found anything suspicious. The flight is expected to leave from Jamnagar to Goa probably between 10:30 am to 11 am today. He also added that all bags have been thoroughly checked, reported ANI.

Bomb threat on Moscow-Goa chartered flight | NSG has not found anything suspicious. The flight is expected to leave from Jamnagar to Goa probably between 10:30 am to 11 am today. All bags have been thoroughly checked: Jamnagar Airport Director#Gujarat — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

This comes in connection with the chartered flight Azur Air en route from Moscow to Goa was diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar alleged bomb scare. The aircraft is currently under isolation bay.

Goa | Security tightened outside Goa International Airport after Goa ATC received a bomb threat on Moscow-Goa chartered flight.



The chartered flight has been diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat. The aircraft is under isolation bay & further investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/KKCbMPiyW9 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

"On the threat call, we are just taking precautionary measures. We have deployed a special force at the airport. We are watching the activities here, there is nothing to worry about. This can also be a rumour, but we are not taking any chances," informed Vasco DSP Salim Shaikh.

According to sources, ATC received a mail about a bomb onboard the Moscow-Goa flight. Acting swiftly, a high alert was sounded. Pilots were immediately informed and asked to make the emergency landing in Jamnagar. The aircraft carrying around 240 passengers was immediately de-boarded and administration began scanning the aircraft for possible explosives. The anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat also joined the probe.

Republic TV has learnt that the operation is still on to inspect and search the aircraft and make sure there are no explosives on board. The second round of checking the luggage of passengers is underway. Since there no suspicious items have been found on board yet, the authorities have conveyed they might be letting the flight leaving for Goa by 10 am.

Russian Embassy issues statement on Moscow-Goa Plane Bomb scare

On Tuesday, the Russian embassy in India issued a statement confirming that it was alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight en route from Moscow to Goa. "The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe. The authorities are conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft".

The aircraft has made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe. The authorities are conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft. https://t.co/BowSJRpaa1 — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Jamnagar Collector Saurabh Parghi said, "We received info regarding a bomb in the Moscow-Goa flight which has been diverted to Jamnagar. The flight has 236 passengers and 8 crew members. All passengers have been safely taken out and are in the airport lounge. Bomb detection and disposal work going on. The security agencies cordoned off the airport for 9 hours. Intensive checking of the aircraft and passengers has been done. The passenger's luggage is being checked and details are being verified".