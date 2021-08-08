Security Beefed Up At Delhi Airport After Police Receives Bomb Threat Via Email

Security has been increased at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi after police reported receiving a bomb threat.

Delhi Police cautioned airport authorities on Sunday saying that it had received a bomb threat via email. However, the threat stating details of a possible attack on the airport by terrorist outfit Al Qaeda was later found ‘non-specific’ and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was terminated from the airport.

Not the first such threat

As per an official statement by the IGI Airport, the IGI police station first received the threat which was immediately put under investigation. Following a check, it was later found that a similar message had been received earlier. The threat was found ‘non-specific’ and that BTAC was terminated from the airport. However, an alert has been sounded and security has been enhanced in light of the threat.

"On Saturday, IGI police station informed Airline Operations Control Center (AOCC) at the airport about a bomb threat e-mail received with the subject of planned bomb blast by Al Qaeda Sargana at IGI airport stating that Karanbir Suri alias Mohamad Jalal and Karanbir Suri's wife Shaily Sharda alias Haseena are coming to India on Sunday from Singapore and plan to put the Bomb on IGI in 1-3 days," the statement said.

On examination, the Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) found that a similar threat message was received in the recent past. The earlier message was found to have the same names and used a similar language. The SOCC, however, alerted all agencies and has placed its personnel on high alert as part of its standard operating procedures.

Security checks were carried out at the Delhi airport including an anti-sabotage check at all terminals. Access control, vehicle checking at entry checkpoints, and patrolling of the AOR, has also been intensified. Delhi Police has now been asked to study the investigation report of the earlier threat message and investigate the source of the e-mail.

CISF detains alleged conman with fake IDs

On August 1, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had apprehended an alleged conman from the IGI Airport. The detainee, Akash Babu, was found carrying fake IDs of the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The conman duped people on the promise of providing them jobs at the facility. Babu was detained by airport security after his behaviour was found suspicious. The alleged conman’s phone call records were scanned. He has been handed over to Delhi Police for further investigation.

(IMAGE: PTI)