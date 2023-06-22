Security Beefed Up For Amarnath Yatra Amid Possible Terror Threat

Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) authorities have made unprecedented security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to commence on July 1. The security forces apprehend a highly-possible terrorist attack on the pilgrims during the yatra.

To ensure a safe 2-month pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir's Himalayas, the security grid has decided to put multi-tier security with the deployment of special forces on twin tracks of Amarnath Yatra.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, while highlighting the security arrangements for yatris, said, "As we speak, we are making adequate arrangements to ensure the smooth passage of the Amarnath Yatra." Best security plans are being implemented for the security and safety of the pilgrims on their way to Amarnath, he added.

While stating that the J-K police know the terrain along the route and are making necessary arrangements for the safety and comfort of the yatris, Kumar added that almost every day the recce and inspection of all the spots that need special attention is underway.

With regard to mobility, Kumar said, "CCTVs, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, counter IED equipment and other security gadgets have been put in place along with enough manpower."

Tight security arrangements

The sources within the security grid suggest that over 300 high-powered bulletproof vehicles have been deployed in sensitive locations along with security forces to detect explosives as well as other tasks to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra for the pilgrims.

It further revealed that the high-powered bulletproof vehicles are equipped with a high-powered automatic mapping facility, and the capacity to move easily in plains, forests, water as well on hills.

SDRF jawans for disaster relief

After the situation turned out to be critical in the Amarnath Yatra following a cloudburst last year (2022), adequate arrangements for disaster management are also underway to tackle any natural calamity.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) jawans would be deployed for rescue and relief operations for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims during any eventuality. Meanwhile, SDRF is also preparing a comprehensive assistance plan well before the commencement of the Yatra.