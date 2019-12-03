BIG TWIST: Security Breach At Priyanka Vadra's House Committed By Congress Workers: Source

A day after the reports on the security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence, sources on Tuesday, have reported that the car which drove into the residence allegedly belonged to Congress workers. Moreover, sources report one of the female occupants was a candidate fielded to contest elections. Sources report that the occupants were cleared from the main gate itself.

Congress workers breached security?

Sources state that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi allegedly knew the occupants and agreed to pose for a photo. The occupants all allegedly belonged to one family and a child was also reportedly present in the party. Incidentally, Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the SPG Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, which revokes SPG security to all except the PM and the family residing with him on Tuesday.

Robert Vadra slams security breach

Meanwhile, Vadra's husband Robert Vadra slammed the current government's push for the SPG amendment bill, alleging that the threat assessment had revealed that the Gandhi family was the most sensitive. He added that the government did whatever it wanted to do and they were forced to accept it. He also wrote a Facebook post pointing out the rising rape cases in India, while commenting on the security breach.

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence

Meanwhile, on Monday, a major security breach was reported from the New Delhi residence of Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the last week in November. A vehicle reportedly holding five people entered the Vadra premises, and the people including a young girl came out of the car to approach Priyanka Gandhi for photos, reaching till the porch. When queried by Vadra's staff, the CRPF officials said that the car was allowed by the Delhi Police inside the property. The incident occurred days after the security of the Gandhi family was downgraded after they lost the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.

SPG bill passed in Lok Sabha

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha last Wednesday making two major changes to the security provided. The new SPG Bill states that only the Prime Minister of the country and the family that resides with him immediately will be given SPG security. The 2019 Bill also states that a former Prime Minister will be provided SPG cover only for a period of five years after he or she leaves the office. This means that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be under SPG cover currently.

